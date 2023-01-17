Boat race and hot-air ballooning begins in Varanasi: Zest beats chill as people flock to Ghat

Braving the morning chill, people of all ages thronged the Dashashwamedh Ghat as the boat race and hot-air ballooning events, initiatives of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism department, got off the blocks.

Former UP minister, Neelkanth Tiwari and divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, inaugurated the three-day boat race and hot air-ballooning fest here on Tuesday.

Sharma, lauded the efforts of the UP tourism department saying that the initiative would be another attraction for the tourists. Besides, he said that efforts are being made to extend the hot-air ballooning for a period of six months.

Though the boat race picked up at around 12:30pm but people, packing binoculars, water bottles, caps and edibles, gathered at the Ghat well before time to secure the best vantage points of the boat race – a first for Varanasi.

Some got seated on the 1st step of the stairs of the Ghat, while others preferred the topmost stair, while a few preferred to watch the race from the boats that were anchored along the Ghat.

However, unlike previous instances, when the boatmen used to compete with fellow boatmen in a friendly manner, this time there was a professional touch to the teams formed by the UP tourism department for the boat race.

Besides, the UP tourism department had also roped in some boat racers from states where boat-racing is a mainstream sport, in order to give a professional touch to the local teams and to make the tournament that much more exciting.

“We have formed 12 teams that will compete in the three-day Boat Racing Festival. Each team will have local boatmen and some professionals from other states,” said Priti Srivastava, deputy director, Varanasi, UP tourism.

“Gangaputra, Navik Sena, Kashi Lahiri, Jal Yodhas, Kashi Keepers, Ganga Lahiri, Nauka Riders, Jal Sena, Ganga Vahini, Bhagirathi Sevaks, Haumukh Giants and Ghat Keepers are the names of the teams that have been shortlisted for the boat-racing fest,” a tourism department official said.

Amidst cheers and sloganeering, the racing began at around 12:30pm. The race started from Dashashwamedh Ghat and concluded at Raj Ghat, covering the 3km stretch via Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mehta Ghat and Panch Ganga Ghat.

“I was born and am brought up in Varanasi. But I never thought even in my dreams how enthralling a boat race could be. I must say that It was the most enthralling event organised in the history of Varanasi,” said Vinod Pratap Singh, a retired teacher.

Surya Pratap Shukla, a trader who thronged the Ghat along with his family member said, “I could never imagine any sport like this. In fact, such type of competition helps in inculcating sportsman spirit among the locals. Indeed it’s another feather in Varanasi’s cap.”

Youth and children too seemed to be totally engrossed in the event and were spotted cheering their favourite teams. On day one of the fest, Nauka Riders stood first, Gaumukh Giants came in second and Jal Sena stood third.

However, the first, second and third would be decided on the final day of the race. The winning team will get around ₹1.75 lakh. Prior to the boat race, the three-day event began with the morning flights of hot air balloons at around 6am. This was followed by the boat race which started at around 12:30pm. It was followed by a picture exhibition and other attractions. The day’s event concluded at around 9pm with an event - night glow of hot air balloons and the performance of renowned Rajasthani artist Nathu Lal Solanki.

