‘Boom in growth of colleges offering traditional courses in U.P’

Private degree colleges offering traditional courses in higher education in the state are continuously increasing, government data suggests.

As per the data for the past six years available with the UP Higher Education Directorate with its headoffice in Prayagraj, on an average, 196 private degree colleges are being opened every year in U.P, despite no new colleges coming up in 2022-23.

In 2017-18, there were 6192 self-financed private colleges in the state and this number increased to 7372 by 2022-23, an increase of 1180 new private colleges in five years.

In 2022-23, 7927 higher educational institutions were offering traditional courses like BA, BSc and BCom along with 52 universities, including 20 state universities, a open university and a deemed university and 30 private universities.

There were 7875 degree colleges, including 172 government, 331 government-aided and 7,372 private ones.

UP higher education department director prof Brahmdev said: Big efforts are being made at the government level to promote higher education. Along with new private colleges, many new universities have been recognised. Many new government-run colleges are also being opened. This has increased the gross enrollment ratio and students now do not have to worry about avenues to pursue higher education in the state.”

State higher education directorate records reveal that over 40 lakh students are studying in universities and colleges. This includes 44,18,809 students who were registered in the 2022-23 session while 45,40,605 students had registered in 2021-22 session. In 2020-21 during the Corona period, 50,21,277 students were enrolled in universities and colleges, the highest in the last five years, officers confirm.

Year-wise total count of U.P. colleges

YEAR REGISTERED PVT COLLEGE

2022-23: 7,372

2021-22: 7,372

2020-21: 6,890

2019-20: 6,682

2018-19: 6,531

2017-18: 6,192