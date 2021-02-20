Boy who beaten, tied up by his mother, rescued
New Delhi:
An eight-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten by his mother and tied up when she left home was rescued from their home in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said the woman is the boy’s stepmother, a claim that the police refuted.
Urvija Goel, deputy commissioner of police (west), said they found injuries on the boy’s body. “There were marks on his face, abrasions on his back and injuries on his hands,” said Goel.
Goel said the boy has been handed over to his father on the instructions of the Child Welfare Committee and an FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against his mother. According to the police, the boy’s mother suffers from mental illnesses.
According to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) — which said they “rescued” the boy and accused the police of ignoring complaints from neighbours about the alleged torture — the boy’s father lives in Mumbai and claimed that the child lived with his stepmother.
Goel, however, said that the accused woman is the boy’s biological mother, and both lived at her maternal grandmother’s Hari Nagar home. She added that no complaint had been received in the past.
Both agencies said they responded to calls from neighbours on Tuesday, after which they checked on the boy to find him being beaten by his mother.
“He was not allowed to leave his house. His mother would tie him up when she stepped out. The boy was made to sleep on the floor and wasn’t offered proper meals,” read a statement issued by the DCW.
The boy was produced before the CWC on Wednesday.
“The CWC rebuked both parents and handed over the child to his father. The CWC did not direct the police to take any action, but we have registered a case under the JJ Act,” Goel said.
The DCW demanded that the boy, on his request, be handed over to his grandparents, who live in a southern state.
“This is a very shocking and scary case. A young boy was subjected to such brutality and torture. This incident has put humanity to shame. The commission went out of its jurisdiction to save the boy’s life,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a statement.
