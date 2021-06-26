BRICS countries seek tips on makhana cultivation, Bihar experts on job

Agriculture scientists from Bihar will give tips on makhana (fox nut) cultivation to their counterparts and farmers from BRICS after its member countries, Brazil, Russia and South Africa and China, requested the Indian government for the same, officials said on Saturday.

Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), Sabour, has been asked to prepare a training module for agriculture scientists/experts/farmers in BRICS member countries.

Anjani Kumar, director of Patna-based ATARI (Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute), said, “The world is looking to Bihar for makhana cultivation. BRICS member countries have requested Indian government to provide scientific inputs on makhana cultivation. BAU at Sabour has been asked to prepare a module for training in this regard.”

Recently, a five-day webinar was organized by Bhola Paswan Shastri (BPS) Agricultural College, Purnia, under BAU-Sabour, on “Strengthening of makhana value chain in Bihar” between June 16 and 20.

Makhana is being increasingly recognized as a super food, believed to be packed with nutritional and medicinal properties. “Its demand has risen sharply, especially during the pandemic, given its immunity booster property,” said Vidyanath Jha, a professor at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) at Darbhanga. “Makhana has established Bihar in general, and Mithilanchal, Kosi and Seemanchal in particular, on the global map,” he said.

According to Rajesh Kumar, director, student’s welfare at BAU, 85% of makhana in the country is grown in Bihar. “By increasing the area of its cultivation, Bihar farmers may double their income by 2022,” he said.

Paras Nath, principal of BPS Agricultural College, Purnea, said, “During the last five years, a large number of farmers have switched to makhana cultivation and our experts are visiting remote areas to promote its cultivation.” He said he hoped marketing and branding of Bihar makhana would help improve conditions of farmers more.

Researcher and principal investigator of Makhana Research Project at BPS Agricultural College, Anil Kumar, who has made makhana cultivation in Seemanchal and Kosi popular through his research, said, “Makhana development project has expanded to Mithilanchal, Kosi and Seemanchal regions. Training has been given to 600 farmers from these three regions. Makhana, which was earlier grown in ponds and perennial water bodies, is now being cultivated in paddy fields.”

Makhana is grown on about 35,000 hectares of land in Bihar, but is likely to extend to over 1 lakh hectares within a few months, Kumar said.

Makhana producing districts in Bihar are Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa and Supaul.