Puri, The second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group began here on Wednesday to deliberate on issues relating to disaster mitigation in 11 member nations. BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meet begins in Odisha''s Puri

The session will continue till June 5. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will join the meet on Thursday.

"This is the first in-person technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group under India's BRICS Presidency. India had chaired the first technical meeting of the BRICS DRR Working Group, virtually, on April 29-30," said Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

Policymakers and disaster management experts from BRICS member and partner nations have joined the event being held for the first time in Odisha, the minister said.

He said the deliberations will focus on sustainable DRR financing, resilient infrastructure, anticipatory response, and integrating traditional knowledge into disaster resilience strategies.

Initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the BRICS expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on community-based DRR governance, disaster risk financing, multi-hazard early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based and indigenous solutions, science, technology, and innovation in DRR, an official said.

In an X post, Chief Minister Majhi on Tuesday said, "Hosting the Second Technical Meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group from June 3–5 in Puri is a matter of great pride for Odisha. This important gathering reflects the growing global recognition of Odisha's leadership in disaster preparedness, resilience and effective disaster management."

The chief minister said this meeting offers an opportunity to showcase Odisha's globally acclaimed disaster management model and commitment to building resilient communities.

"I warmly welcome the distinguished delegates from BRICS nations to Puri, the abode of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, and am confident that this gathering will strengthen cooperation and advance global disaster resilience," he said.

Leader of the opposition in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, said, "Proud to see Puri hosting the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting."

"Since the 1999 Super Cyclone, Odisha has faced nature's fury with courage and conviction, guided by one principle every life is precious. Our famed zero‑casualty model, rooted in resilient infrastructure and community readiness, has transformed Odisha from vulnerability into a global beacon of disaster management."

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said elaborate security arrangements have been made since the event was being attended by foreign delegates.

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