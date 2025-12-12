Armed robbers shot at and critically injured a youth and his sister after they resisted a loot attempt in Aurangabad on Thursday night, police said. Brother and sister injured in loot bid in Aurangabad

The incident occurred on the Aurangabad–Obra Road near Shisho Bigha village under the Jamhor police station limits.

The injured, identified as Vikas Kumar, 20, and his sister Vandana Kumari, 23, were returning to their home at Bihari Bigha in Obra police station area after appearing for an examination in Gaya Ji. They had asked their cousin, Sushil Paswan, to meet them at Kara turning with a motorcycle. All three were travelling on the bike when three miscreants intercepted them near Shisho Bigha around 9.30 pm, police said.

The assailants snatched their mobile phone and cash, and opened fire when the siblings resisted. A bullet hit Vikas in the chest and Vandana in the hand. Sushil raised an alarm, prompting the criminals to flee before villagers reached the spot.

The injured were taken to Aurangabad Sadar Hospital. Considering their critical condition, doctors referred them to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya after administering first aid.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul visited the spot on Friday morning and said a case had been lodged against unidentified assailants. “They will be identified and arrested soon,” he said.

Lok Janshakti Party (RV) block president Ashok Paswan and local residents alleged that drug addicts frequently gather along the route and often assault and rob passersby. They warned that an agitation would be launched if the culprits were not arrested within a week.