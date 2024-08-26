Brother-in-law held for man’s murder over monetary dispute

The Pallavapuram police here, on Sunday, arrested the brother-in-law for the murder of model Vivek Sahu on August 20. (Pic for representation)

The accused committed the crime as Sahu was asking him to return the money which he had borrowed from him.

Police said the murder was not carried out by any stranger, but Vivek’s brother-in-law Tanuj Kumar, a driver in 6th Vahini PAC. After making Vivek consume alcohol, he took him to Dulhaida locality by car where he shot him dead.

CO Shuchita Singh said that 315 bore pistol, two mobile phones and WagonR car used in the murder have been recovered.

Vivek Sahu, originally a resident of Kusaidi village, lived in Defense Enclave Colony of Kankarkheda with his mother Mithlesh, sister Preeti and brother-in-law Tanuj. Vivek’s father had passed away earlier.

Vivek used to do modelling in Gurgaon and had come to Meerut a few days ago. On the evening of August 20, he left home but did not return.

The next morning, Vivek’s body bearing bullet injuries was found on Dulhaida road. After the police posted the photo on social media, his brother-in-law Tanuj reached the mortuary and identified the body. In this case, a report of murder against unknown persons was lodged by Tanuj.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh and CO Daurala Shuchita Singh said that Tanuj came under suspicion after the police examined the CCTV footage and mobile CDR of the area.

During interrogation, Tanuj confessed to his crime.

Tanuj had borrowed ₹15 lakh from Vivek and he was now demanding his money back. Apart from this, Vivek was also planning to sell 18 bighas of land. When Tanuj came to know about this, he planned to murder Vivek.

On August 20, Tanuj left for duty in his private car and after a few hours, he left his workplace. He met Vivek on a highway and made him sit in his car and took him to Partapur where they consumed liquor.

The accused had an altercation with Vivek for his plan to sell the land. He stopped the car on the pretext of urinating and shot Vivek in the waist with a 315 bore pistol.

Leaving the body there, he threw the pistol in a field and again reached his workplace in the night.