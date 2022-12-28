BSF nab suspected drug peddler with 17,000 yaba tablets in Assam’s Cachar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday night arrested a suspected drug peddler from Assam’s Cachar district and seized over 17,000 yaba tablets worth ₹1.7 crore.

They chased the drug peddler, travelling by a four-wheeler vehicle, from Karimganj and nabbed him in Cachar.

The Mizoram and Cachar Frontier of the BSF in a press release said that they launched an operation on Tuesday late evening based on a specific information.

“Acting on a specific intelligence report regarding transportation of narcotics, BSF’s Field Intelligence Unit along with Karimganj’s Customs Division chased an Alto car along Katigorah-Kalain Road on National Highway-06 towards Meghalaya. It was intercepted near Hilara Railway crossing,” BSF said.

“On searching the car, suspected yaba tablets (in 89 small packets) concealed inside the left door of the vehicle were recovered. The driver of the vehicle was also apprehended,” the press release said.

The BSF officials said that the price of each yaba tablet in the international markets is ₹1,000 and the seized amount is estimated to be ₹1.7 crore. The seized Alto car is priced around ₹2 lakh. Some other gadgets were also seized.

The arrested person has been identified as Jiaur Rahman, 32. He is a resident Katigorah area of Cachar district. He will be handed over to the Karimganj police, according to the Customs department officials.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that BSF and Customs department jointly conducted the operation.

He said that in recent times several Assam and neighbouring state residents were arrested in Cachar while they were transporting yaba tablets and other narcotics.

On December 17, a total of 6,20,000 taba tablets were seized in Cachar and three Manipur residents, including a teenager, were arrested. Mahatta said that it was the biggest seizure of yaba tablets in Cachar.

According to the police, the consignment was coming from Manipur’s Churachandpur district and the arrested persons revealed that they were assigned to take it to West Bengal.