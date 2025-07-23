BSF opens fire to foil cattle smuggling bid near India-Bangladesh border in Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday morning prevented an alleged cross-border cattle smuggling attempt by opening fire near the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Salmara, police said. While the unidentified people managed to escape, they abandoned the cattle they were trying to smuggle. (Official BSF Facebook page)

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Horen Tokbi, the incident occurred in the early hours when a group of unidentified individuals attempted to illegally transport cattle across the border.

“BSF personnel issued repeated warnings, but the group continued with their attempt. The officials were then forced to open fire to stop them,” SSP Tokbi told HT.

While the unidentified people managed to escape, they abandoned the cattle they were trying to smuggle.

“No casualties were reported in the incident, and since the group fled, their identities could not be confirmed,” Tokbi added.

The BSF has not released an official statement on the matter and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

According to police officials aware of the developments, the area has seen a surge in cattle smuggling attempts in recent years, with security agencies stepping up efforts to curb such illegal activities. Districts like South Salmara, Dhubri, Sribhumi, and Cachar have witnessed several such incidents.

“Some international smuggling networks are suspected to be involved in this cross-border trade. We have arrested several individuals in connection with cattle smuggling operations to Bangladesh,” a senior police officer said.

The authorities have intensified border surveillance and coordination between BSF and local police forces.