BTech student returning home from college raped in Muz’nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Feb 25, 2025 08:32 AM IST

A 17-year-old B Tech student was allegedly raped by a man who gave her a lift on his motorcycle when she was returning home from college in Muzaffarnagar district

A 17-year-old B Tech student was allegedly raped by a man who gave her a lift on his motorcycle when she was returning home from college in Muzaffarnagar district.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

According to the police, the accused, who was from the same village as the victim, offered her a lift on his motorcycle. The accused then took her to a field, where he raped her with the help of his three friends.

“The incident took place in the evening of February 21 when the student was returning home from college and the accused, Himanshu, gave her a lift on his motorcycle. However, the accused then took her to a field, where he allegedly raped her. His three friends helped him in the act,” said Charthawal police station in-charge Rajesh Dhanvat.

“The incident came to the fore when the girl later narrated her ordeal to her parents, who lodged a complaint. An FIR has been registered against the accused - Himanshu and his friends Sagir, Siddharth and Adesh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act,” the officer said.

“The entire case is being investigated in detail. All accused are absconding, and attempts are being made to arrest them. The girl has undergone medical examination, and further legal proceedings are being carried out,” officer said.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
