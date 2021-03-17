Burglars make off with 300kg safe containing 5.8 lakh from Ludhiana flour mill

A gang of burglars decamped with a safe containing ₹5.8 lakh in cash from a flour mill in Bhattiyan village, Khanna, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The flour mill is owned by Varinder Kumar Guddu, vice-chairman of the Khanna market committee.

Guddu told the police that when he reached the mill on Wednesday, he found a hole in the wall and his safe, weighing 300kg, missing. He immediately informed the police.

On reaching the spot, cops found the safe discarded at a vacant plot near the mill with the ₹5.8 lakh stored in it missing.

Assistant sub-inspector Satinderpal Singh said a case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified accused at the of Khanna City-2 police station.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area for clues about the thieves.