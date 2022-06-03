Buried idols of Lord Krishna in Agra: Notice to ASI to retrieve statues from under Jama Masjid stairs
A legal notice has been sent to the Archaeological Survey of India and Union of India, seeking that the idols of Lord Krishna removed from a temple in Mathura by Mughal emperor Auragnzeb and buried under the stairs of Jama Masjid in Agra, then capital of the Mughal empire in the 16th Century, be dug out. The notice has been sent by Mahendra Pratap Singh, a lawyer in Mathura and involved with the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi movement.
Interestingly, in a number of lawsuits he has filed on the issue, Singh has maintained that the said idols were buried in Agra Fort. In his notice dated June 2, 2022, he stated for the first time that the idols were in fact buried in the Agra Jama Masjid complex.
The notice, which must be served at least two months before the filing of a lawsuit, has been served under section 80 of Civil Procedure Code as required before proceeding against the Union of India or any state or against government department or public servant.
Mahendra Pratap Singh, had earlier filed a fresh petition in the court of the Mathura civil judge on May 27 seeking similar relief of return of the idols which were supposedly removed by Aurangzeb from the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple, demolished in Mathura in 1670 and allegedly placed below the stairs of the Begum Sahiba Mosque said to be near Deewan-e-Khas in the Agra Fort.
The case could not get registered after the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura ‘returned’ the suit the same day because of non-compliance with the legal provision requiring service of notice before making the Union of India as party to any case and as laid under Section 80 of Civil Procedure Code.
Singh had earlier moved an application in another case (number 950 of 2020 – a title suit claiming that 13.37 acre of land of Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi) on April 1, 2021, in which he sought the return the idols which were supposedly removed by Aurangzeb from the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple in Mathura and allegedly placed below the stairs of the mosque, in Deewan-e-Khas, in the Agra Fort. The said application is still to be disposed of and will be taken up on July 1 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura.
However, with civil work remaining suspended during summer vacation of June, Singh today sent notice under section 80 of CPC to Union of India, Archaeological Survey of India offices at Agra, Delhi and Mathura as self and on behalf of litigants Shyamanand Pandit aka Shiv Saran Awasthi and Manmohan Dass, a Krishna follower, in Mathura.
“A temple of Keshav Dev (Krishna) used to exist in a vast area of 13.37 acre in Mathura. Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the temple in 1670 and raised a structure at the same place, which is now known as the Shahi Eidgah mosque,” Singh claimed.
“Many historians and writers have mentioned that Aurangzeb got various idols, including that of Lord Krishna, buried under the stairs of the mosque known as Begum Sahiba Ki Masjid or Qudasia Begum Mosque also known as Jama Masjid in Agra, near Agra Fort. The said Jama Masjid was built by Jahan Ara, sister of Aurangzeb, at a cost of ₹5 lakh and is under the control and supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India, which is now required to dig out these idols shifted to Jama Masjid,” said Singh, who earlier had maintained that said mosque was in Agra Fort.
“We seek stopping movement of visitors on these stairs under which idols are buried and dig out these idols and hand it over to Temple Thakur Keshav Dev, owner of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi land,” added Singh.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics