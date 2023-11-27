Bus conductor assault case in Prayagraj: Accused BTech student sent to jail

The BTech student arrested for assaulting a bus conductor on Friday morning, and sent into 14-day judicial custody on Sunday, was sent to jail on Monday, as he was being treated for bullet injuries sustained in cross firing with a police team on Friday night, police officials said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said that a computer, pen drive and diaries along with some bank documents were seized from Laraib Hashmi’s house. The computer system is not functioning while some videos and songs were found in the pen drive. Experts will recover data from the pen drive and will repair the computer system to scan for any objectionable material. Moreover, diaries of Laraib are also being scanned, officials said.

The bus conductor, Harikesh Vishwakarma, received critical injuries and was undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital.

Meanwhile, Laraib’s parents and younger brother are still at large. Police had spoken to Laraib’s relatives in his village Hajiganj of Soraon, who defined the family as middle class and struggling. Laraib’s father, Mohd Yunus, runs a poultry farm while his younger brother is in school. Laraib’s elder sister was married some years back.

Police also received inputs that the family has lived for some time in Delhi.

A video of Laraib had surfaced on social media in which he was heard raising religious slogans while taking responsibility for the assault as the bus conductor had ‘insulted’ Muslims.

DCP trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said no evidence of Laraib’s connection with any radical group has been found so far. Investigations revealed that Laraib was an introvert and seldom interacted with other students at his college. Laraib was self-radicalised after watching sermons of a religious leader of Pakistan on the internet. His language and accent in the viral video is also influenced by the religious leader he followed on YouTube. Investigations so far have established that the motive behind the assault on the bus conductor was personal enmity, he added.