Byelections will be held in two wards of the civic bodies of Gurugram and Karnal on October 3. (HT file photo)
Byelections in two wards in Gurugram, Karnal on October 3

A holiday has been declared for all shops and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of the two wards so that voters can exercise their franchise
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:34 PM IST

The Haryana government on Thursday said polling for byelections in ward number 34 of Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) and ward number 7 of the Karnal MC will be held on October 3.

In view of the byelections, a holiday has been declared for all shops and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of the two wards so that voters can exercise their franchise.

A notification to this effect was issued by the labour department, an official spokesman said.

