Byelections in two wards in Gurugram, Karnal on October 3

The Haryana government on Thursday said polling for byelections in ward number 34 of Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) and ward number 7 of the Karnal MC will be held on October 3.

In view of the byelections, a holiday has been declared for all shops and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of the two wards so that voters can exercise their franchise.

A notification to this effect was issued by the labour department, an official spokesman said.