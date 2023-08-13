World Elephant Day: Dudhwa authorities host sumptuous meal for DTR pachyderms

The camp elephants at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) celebrated world elephant day with a mega feast organised by the DTR authorities on Saturday. Dudhwa camp elephants rejoicing their tasty food items on World Elephant Day, celebrated in Dudhwa on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has a total of 28 camp elephants, out of which 20 are at Dudhwa, four at Belrayan range and four at Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary.

To mark the occasion, DTR authorities organised elephant happiness camps, by arranging mega feasts for the pachyderms, at Salukapur and Chhanga Nullah in Dudhwa.

Deputy director of DTR Rengaraju T, sub-divisional officer at Belrayan PK Verma, Dudhwa warden Mahavir Prasad, world wide fund (WWF) representatives Rohit Ravi, Chandan Mishra, range officers and others offered sweets, sugarcanes, mollases, gourds, bananas, papayas, pumpkins and other food items.

The mahouts decorated the camp elephants with rangolis and drawings.

Rengaraju T said the feast programme was followed by elephant awareness programmes at all range headquarters where the experts from DTR, WWF and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) elaborated upon the importance of elephants in ecology and environment.

On the occasion, school children participated in the debate, drawing and slogan-writing competitions.

