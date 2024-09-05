Campaign convoys in Gururgam limited to 10 vehicles for Haryana assembly poll

District election officer and Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday announced that convoys with more than 10 vehicles, excluding security vehicles, will not be permitted during election campaigns and large convoys will need to be broken into smaller groups with a minimum distance of 100 meters between two convoys. Senior citizens and physically-challenged voters must submit form 12-D for voting from their homes. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Yadav said candidates and political parties contesting the 2024 Haryana assembly elections must adhere to guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). These include restrictions on the use of vehicles during roadshows and election rallies to ensure public convenience and compliance with election norms.

He said that any candidate or political party wishing to use vehicles for campaign purposes must obtain prior permission and vehicles used for campaigning must follow traffic rules. “It is mandatory for candidates and political parties to register their vehicles for campaigning. Details of these registered vehicles must be shared with the expenditure observer, so the costs can be accounted for in the election expenditure,” Yadav said.

Officials said any additional vehicles used must be reported well in advance by the candidate or their agent.

He also clarified that non-motorised vehicles like cycle rickshaws, as defined under Section 160 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, can be used for campaigning. However, candidates must report their use and account for any associated expenses in their election expenditure. Rickshaw drivers without municipal permits can obtain a special permit from the Returning Officer to use their vehicles for campaign purposes.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers on public platforms or vehicles will be prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am. Returning Officers will closely monitor all campaign activities, and violations of these rules will result in strict action as per the law, said officials.

The district administration is raising awareness among voters through its Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. The district election officer emphasised that every eligible voter, including elderly and physically-challenged voters, must not miss the opportunity to vote. Special provisions have been made to facilitate voting for those with disabilities and senior citizens over 85 years of age, ensuring their participation in the electoral process.

Yadav explained that voters with more than 40% disability and those aged 85 or older can opt for home voting by filling out Form 12-D within five days of the election notification. Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting homes to distribute these forms, which must be submitted by September 10. The district has over 50,000 eligible voters who qualify for this service. However, if any voter prefers to vote at the polling station, there is no need to fill out Form 12-D.

Additionally, physically-challenged voters must submit a copy of their disability certificate, and candidates will be provided with a list of such voters if they wish to appoint representatives to monitor the process, said officials.