Transport Ministry’s Drive: Clampdown on unregistered vehicles offering rides in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A campaign targeting unauthorised vehicles offering passenger services is currently underway in the city, following directives from Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. Launched on August 11, this initiative will be in effect until August 14. Launched on August 11, this initiative will be in effect until August 14. (Representative pic)

All divisional and assistant divisional transport officers have been briefed about this operation. Enforcement teams will be assigned to important routes across the state, working in 8-hour shifts. These teams will inspect all vehicles and issue citations and fines to any unauthorised vehicles utilizing these routes, disclosed transport commissioner Chandrabhushan Singh.

Additionally, he emphasised that transport officers in various regions should promptly address any passenger-related issues and promptly escalate these matters to higher authorities.

Continuous communication is expected between these enforcement officers and the divisional and assistant divisional officers. This coordination aims to enable swift action against unauthorised vehicles, leading to their impoundment at the nearest depots and workshops.

“The activities of this nature not only result in financial losses for the transport corporation but also besmirch the department’s reputation,” stated the transport commissioner.

In the past two months, the U.P. Police have apprehended more than two cases involving unregistered buses. These incidents led to traffic congestion and disruptions in passenger travel along the Lucknow-Ayodhya Highway route. The Chinhat police unit managed both instances.