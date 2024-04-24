Campaigning ends in Mathura, Aligarh; voting on April 26

Campaigning ended on Wednesday in Mathura and Aligarh – two poll-bound Lok Sabha constituencies of Braj - where voting is to take place on Friday. The two seats had PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and BSP leader Aakash Anand campaigning here. Road show of BJP candidate Hema Malini on the last day of campaigning in Mathura on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On the last day of campaigning, BJP sitting MP, Hema Malini, aiming for a hat trick of wins, went on a road show in the interior parts of Mathura city.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Numaish Maidan of Aligarh on April 22. He sought votes for BJP candidates contesting from Aligarh and Hathras, the nearby districts which are to go to poll in the third phase.

Both BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav chose the same day to address a public meeting in Aligarh but made no mention of each other in their respective addresses on Tuesday.

The BJP was the most active in the campaign on the whole as Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in support of Hema Malini at Mathura and had RLD president Jayant Chaudhary along.