 Campaigning ends in Mathura, Aligarh; voting on April 26 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Campaigning ends in Mathura, Aligarh; voting on April 26

ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
Apr 24, 2024 07:16 PM IST

On the last day of campaigning, BJP sitting MP, Hema Malini, aiming for a hat trick of wins, went on a road show in the interior parts of Mathura city

Campaigning ended on Wednesday in Mathura and Aligarh – two poll-bound Lok Sabha constituencies of Braj - where voting is to take place on Friday. The two seats had PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and BSP leader Aakash Anand campaigning here.

Road show of BJP candidate Hema Malini on the last day of campaigning in Mathura on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Road show of BJP candidate Hema Malini on the last day of campaigning in Mathura on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

On the last day of campaigning, BJP sitting MP, Hema Malini, aiming for a hat trick of wins, went on a road show in the interior parts of Mathura city.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Numaish Maidan of Aligarh on April 22. He sought votes for BJP candidates contesting from Aligarh and Hathras, the nearby districts which are to go to poll in the third phase.

Both BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav chose the same day to address a public meeting in Aligarh but made no mention of each other in their respective addresses on Tuesday.

The BJP was the most active in the campaign on the whole as Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in support of Hema Malini at Mathura and had RLD president Jayant Chaudhary along.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Campaigning ends in Mathura, Aligarh; voting on April 26
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On