Canopies erected, carpet rolled out in KVC to protect devotees

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has set up canopies in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (KVC) from its gate facing River Ganga to the temple to save devotees from the scorching sun
Canopies were erected and a carpet laid out to save devotees from the sun. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has set up canopies in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (KVC) from its gate facing River Ganga to the temple to save devotees from the scorching sun.

KV Temple public relations officer Piyush Tripathi said, “Besides the canopies, a carpet has also been laid from the KVC gate to the temple for the convenience of devotees.”

Due to temperature reaching 41 degrees Celsius, the floor of the corridor used to get hot, causing inconvenience to devotees and making it difficult for them to walk. Now, a carpet has been laid.

Devotees enter the KVC from its gate at Laita Ghat and walk through the corridor and reach the temple where they offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Thursday, April 07, 2022
