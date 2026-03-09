Case draws parallels with Breaking Bad: Chemistry teacher arrested in Agra for preparing MDMA precursor chemicals

In a case reminiscent of the hit American crime drama Breaking Bad, a physically challenged chemistry teacher from Agra was arrested for allegedly preparing chemical compounds used in the manufacture of MDMA drugs supplied to rave parties in Telangana, police said. The accused was produced before a court in Agra and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. (For representation only)

Agra commissioner of police (CP) Deepak Kumar confirmed that the accused, Manoj Kumar (36), who holds an MSc in chemistry and a BEd degree, was arrested by Agra police after being alerted by Hyderabad police when his name surfaced in their investigation related to MDMA supply to rave parties in Hyderabad. He said Manoj Kumar was zeroed in on and arrested two days ago on Friday night (March 6) and hundreds of litres of chemical substances were recovered from his rented house in the Khandoli area of the district.

According to police, the case has been registered at Khandauli police station under sections 9A, 25A, 29 and 30 of the NDPS Act based on the recovery made from his house. The accused was produced before a court in Agra and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

“Manoj Kumar is originally a resident of Narkhi village in Firozabad district and had been living on rent in Nagla Mattu within the Khandauli police station limits for nearly 15 years. The house where the chemicals were recovered belongs to Dinesh Upadhayay,” Aditya Singh, additional commissioner of police (ADCP), Law & Order and Cyber Crime, said.

“Manoj, who worked as a chemistry teacher and had strong knowledge of chemical compounds, allegedly used his expertise to prepare precursor materials required for manufacturing MDMA,” Singh added.

The investigation began earlier this week when police from Hyderabad raided a village in connection with a drug supply network and contacted Agra police while searching for Manoj Kumar.

Telangana police had earlier arrested Virendra Kumar, a mathematics teacher in Jodhpur, for allegedly selling MDMA drugs online.

During interrogation, Virendra reportedly told investigators that Manoj prepared the chemical material required for the synthetic drug. “Virendra Kumar was arrested about a week ago and revealed that Manoj Kumar used his knowledge of chemistry to prepare the chemicals needed for MDMA,” Singh said.

During questioning, Manoj allegedly told police that he had struggled to find a stable job in Agra and moved to Jodhpur about a year ago. There, he worked at a coaching institute and later joined a private school, where he met Virendra in 2025. Virendra allegedly offered him money to prepare chemicals used in the drug trade, a proposal Manoj accepted.

Police said the two then used internet resources and social media platforms to learn methods for preparing chemicals used in MDMA production, which Virendra allegedly sold online.

Chemicals recovered from Manoj’s house include distilled water, methylamine, hydrobromic acid, ethyl ester, acetone, hydrochloric acid and ethanol, officials said, adding that the seized materials are of significant value. Investigators said Manoj had prepared a sample in 2025 that was reportedly approved by buyers involved in supplying drugs to rave parties. After that, he shifted back to Agra to scale up production of the chemicals before being arrested.

The case has drawn comparisons to Breaking Bad, the critically acclaimed series created by Vince Gilligan. The show follows Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, a struggling high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with terminal cancer who turns to manufacturing methamphetamine with former student Jesse Pinkman, portrayed by Aaron Paul, to secure his family’s financial future.

Police officials said that while Manoj Kumar had reportedly never watched the series, investigators suspect his associate may have been familiar with the storyline, which similarly revolves around a chemistry teacher using scientific knowledge to enter the illicit drug trade.