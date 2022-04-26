Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls.
Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again.
An FIR has been registered and further action would soon be taken in this connection, police said.
In the complaint given to police, Yogesh said that in the evening of February 24, he was in Udihin village to seek support for his father in polls and was accompanied by his supporters and bodyguards.
He had barely reached the village when Bahadur Yadav, Akash Patel, Ramasre, Deepchandra, Pushpraj Singh, Hansraj, Vinay Singh, Anurag, Akhand Pratap , Fatehbahadur Singh, Ankit Singh and others surrounded him and his supporters, Yogesh added in his complaint.
According to police complaint, the accused were armed with sticks and used abusive language and attacked them. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters. The accused damaged the vehicles and fired shots before leaving the place on the intervention of bodyguards.
Yogesh Kumar Maurya in the complaint said that he did not approached police in view to maintain peace during polls. However, the opponents were again issuing threats.
SHO of Painsa police station Ramesh Chandra said an FIR had been lodged against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants under sections 147 (rioting),148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery), 427 (cause loss or damage to the amount of ₹50,000 or upwards) of IPC and 7 CLA Act (Molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business).
Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls. Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model.
Gold worth ₹48 lakh recovered from two passengers at Varanasi airport
Custom officials recovered gold worth ₹48 lakh from two passengers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday. The passengers brought the gold from Sharjah by hiding it in their shoes, said the officials. The officials said that on suspicion, two passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were checked. Officials said that passenger Krishna Kumar of Patna had made a special box in his shoes.
5 stunt bikers arrested in Lucknow, 12 two-wheelers seized
The Lucknow police on Monday seized 12 two wheelers and arrested five people from different parts of the city, police said. “Five people identified as Salman, Faizan, Mohd Taufiq and Mohd Sadiq, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and Mohd Naseem Khan, 54, were arrested for carrying out stunt biking,” inspector Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said. Shukla said they were getting regular complaints about youths performing stunts on two-wheelers and driving dangerously.
PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper
HT Correspondent letters@htlve.com Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject. The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.
Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers
In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises. The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades. This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy.
