Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son

Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls.

Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again.

An FIR has been registered and further action would soon be taken in this connection, police said.

In the complaint given to police, Yogesh said that in the evening of February 24, he was in Udihin village to seek support for his father in polls and was accompanied by his supporters and bodyguards.

He had barely reached the village when Bahadur Yadav, Akash Patel, Ramasre, Deepchandra, Pushpraj Singh, Hansraj, Vinay Singh, Anurag, Akhand Pratap , Fatehbahadur Singh, Ankit Singh and others surrounded him and his supporters, Yogesh added in his complaint.

According to police complaint, the accused were armed with sticks and used abusive language and attacked them. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters. The accused damaged the vehicles and fired shots before leaving the place on the intervention of bodyguards.

Yogesh Kumar Maurya in the complaint said that he did not approached police in view to maintain peace during polls. However, the opponents were again issuing threats.

SHO of Painsa police station Ramesh Chandra said an FIR had been lodged against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants under sections 147 (rioting),148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery), 427 (cause loss or damage to the amount of ₹50,000 or upwards) of IPC and 7 CLA Act (Molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business).