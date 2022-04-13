Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000.
Earlier, on February 22, police had declared a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest, but Ali could not be arrested despite several raids carried out by police in Chakia and adjoining areas of the district.
It is worth mentioning that for the past three months police have failed to arrest Ali and his accomplices, who are wanted in connection with the assault on a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu, at his farmhouse in the Ainuddinpur area of Kareli locality on December 31, 2021.
In his FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly demanded ₹5 crore from him and threatened Zeeshan with serious consequences if he did not transfer his properties in Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen’s name.
Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
The police had arrested two persons in this connection from the spot, while Ali, Mohammad Asaad, Arif Kachhauli, Sanjay Singh, Aman Kullu and Imran aka Guddu are on the run. Ali’s bail plea was also rejected by the court in this connection.
The cash reward has been increased on the instructions of IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh. Orders in this connection were issued late Tuesday night.
Kareli SHO Anurag Sharma said fresh efforts will now be made to trace Ali and his aides.
An eye is also being kept on persons close to him, he added. Atiq’s eldest son, Umar, is also absconding in connection with a case of abduction and assault of a realtor in Deoria Jail. The CBI has declared a reward of ₹2 lakh on his arrest.
-
By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday. Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run 'Dastak' campaign from April 15 to 30. “The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
