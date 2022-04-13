Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to 50,000

The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000.

Earlier, on February 22, police had declared a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest, but Ali could not be arrested despite several raids carried out by police in Chakia and adjoining areas of the district.

It is worth mentioning that for the past three months police have failed to arrest Ali and his accomplices, who are wanted in connection with the assault on a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu, at his farmhouse in the Ainuddinpur area of Kareli locality on December 31, 2021.

In his FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly demanded ₹5 crore from him and threatened Zeeshan with serious consequences if he did not transfer his properties in Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen’s name.

Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.

The police had arrested two persons in this connection from the spot, while Ali, Mohammad Asaad, Arif Kachhauli, Sanjay Singh, Aman Kullu and Imran aka Guddu are on the run. Ali’s bail plea was also rejected by the court in this connection.

The cash reward has been increased on the instructions of IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh. Orders in this connection were issued late Tuesday night.

Kareli SHO Anurag Sharma said fresh efforts will now be made to trace Ali and his aides.

An eye is also being kept on persons close to him, he added. Atiq’s eldest son, Umar, is also absconding in connection with a case of abduction and assault of a realtor in Deoria Jail. The CBI has declared a reward of ₹2 lakh on his arrest.