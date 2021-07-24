Caterer feeds 500 flood-hit residents in Kalyan

Thursday’s flood in Kalyan not only left people homeless, but hundreds of people were also devoid of food.

A 39-year-old caterer who runs his business at Ashok Nagar, Waldhuni, in Kalyan turned out to be a saviour for such people. As all the roads to Ashok Nagar area were blocked, the civic authorities could not provide food to the residents.

Officials from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) then reached out to a caterer, Pradeep Jawale, who instantly provided food to around 500 residents of the slum area for free, on Thursday afternoon. He also provided food to others who had approached him throughout the day.

“Whatever I could do, I did from my side thinking that people are hungry, and they should get food in these tough times. As my shop is located on the upper side of the slum, it was not flooded. I also reached out to some shops for groceries and cooked food with the help of my five co-workers,” said Jawale, who has been running the catering business from 12 years.

“Initially our team tried to send food to the residents but there was no way to reach the area. I then remembered that there’s a caterer in the area and checked with him if he can prepare food for those affected. He agreed and immediately started preparing food and served them to the residents,” said Vasant Bhongade, ward officer, KDMC.

“My children and I have taken shelter in a community hall in the area. Jawale managed to send me food on time. I could feed my children due to him,” said Takdil Nisa, 35, a resident of the area, whose house has been affected due to the flooding.