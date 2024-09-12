Cattle feed as savoury snacks: HC seeks affidavit of principal secretary

Hearing a PIL petition alleging the use of savouries auctioned for animal consumption, for consumption by human beings, the Allahabad high court has directed UP principal secretary, food and civil supplies, to file a reply stating therein the steps taken to check this practice and has fixed September 20 as next date of hearing. The Allahabad high court (HT File Photo)

The basic issue in the petition was that rejected substandard savouries produced by branded companies were auctioned in the name of cattle feed. “These rejected Namkeen are being purchased and after repacking the same, are being sold by mixing with some other Namkeen, in the open market for human consumption, which has serious consequences for the health of common citizen,” the court said.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, a division bench comprising justice Vivek Kumar Birla and justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal expanded the scope of the present PIL not only for any particular district but to the entire country, as complaints and public health both existing beyond the boundaries of any particular place were involved. Therefore, in this backdrop, the court directed to implead the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, as a party in the PIL petition.

During the course of hearing, U.P. government’s counsel filed the compliance affidavits of food and safety officer, Kanpur, food and safety officer, Bareilly and Commissioner, food, safety and drug administration, U.P.

While taking this affidavit on record, the court further directed him to file the affidavit of principal secretary, food and civil supplies, UP who will apprise this court about the action taken by the state government against the people involved in the matter, including manufacturing units.

Besides, the court also accepted the intervention application of a high court lawyer - Ashutosh Kumar Tiwari, saying that he has provided valuable information through his affidavit filed in support of intervention application, which would be valuable for the disposal of this PIL.