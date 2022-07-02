Cattle thieves on the prowl in Ludhiana’s rural areas
Five incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one month. Burglars have also stolen bees from a bee farm in Jodhan twice also. Former MLA Tarsem Jodhan is one of the victims of the cattle theft. The incidents of the cattle theft were reported more among small-scale dairy farmers and in most of the incidents, the thieves overpowered the employees of dairy farms. The majority of animals were adults, having high sale values and most of the cases occurred during night.
On the intervening night of May 20 and 21, a gang of robbers had targeted a dairy farm at Gujjarwal-Ballowal road and took six buffaloes with them after holding captive two employees. The Jodhan police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.
Using the same modus operandi, the thieves had stolen 10 buffaloes from a dairy farm of former MLA Tarsem Jodhan on the intervening night of June 10 and 11.
Meanwhile, the burglars had stolen seven pigs from a pig farm at village Patti Malak on the intervening night of June 17 and 18. The Sadar Jagraon police had lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars. Mann Chand, owner of the farm stated that he incurred a loss of ₹70,000 in the incident. Dharminder Singh of Saholi Village has lost honeybees to the burglars twice. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Jatinderjit Singh said that the police have already arrested two members of the gang – including the kingpin Makhan Deen of Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics