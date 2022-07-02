Home / Cities / Others / Cattle thieves on the prowl in Ludhiana’s rural areas
others

Cattle thieves on the prowl in Ludhiana’s rural areas

Five incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one month. Burglars have also stolen bees from a bee farm in Jodhan twice also.
The incidents of the cattle theft were reported more among small-scale dairy farmers and in most of the incidents, the thieves overpowered the employees of dairy farms. The incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one month. (HT File Photo)
The incidents of the cattle theft were reported more among small-scale dairy farmers and in most of the incidents, the thieves overpowered the employees of dairy farms. The incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one month. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Five incidents of cattle theft have come to the fore in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one month. Burglars have also stolen bees from a bee farm in Jodhan twice also. Former MLA Tarsem Jodhan is one of the victims of the cattle theft. The incidents of the cattle theft were reported more among small-scale dairy farmers and in most of the incidents, the thieves overpowered the employees of dairy farms. The majority of animals were adults, having high sale values and most of the cases occurred during night.

On the intervening night of May 20 and 21, a gang of robbers had targeted a dairy farm at Gujjarwal-Ballowal road and took six buffaloes with them after holding captive two employees. The Jodhan police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Using the same modus operandi, the thieves had stolen 10 buffaloes from a dairy farm of former MLA Tarsem Jodhan on the intervening night of June 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, the burglars had stolen seven pigs from a pig farm at village Patti Malak on the intervening night of June 17 and 18. The Sadar Jagraon police had lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars. Mann Chand, owner of the farm stated that he incurred a loss of 70,000 in the incident. Dharminder Singh of Saholi Village has lost honeybees to the burglars twice. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Jatinderjit Singh said that the police have already arrested two members of the gang – including the kingpin Makhan Deen of Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out