Caught urinating, Thane civic commissioner imposes fine on two

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar, while taking a round in the city, caught two persons in the act of urinating. He immediately stopped and imposed a fine on both of them, one was an auto-rickshaw driver and another was a resident.

On Wednesday, Bangar reviewed various ongoing projects across the city. While talking to a few labourers in the Aplab Company junction, he saw that an auto-rickshaw driver had stopped his auto and went on to urinate on a beautifully painted wall in the area.

Bangar said, “The wall along the footpath in this area was painted in abstract hues and the auto driver was urinating on this painted wall. I stopped talking to the labourers and went to him to impose a fine on him. Such behaviour will never be tolerated in the city.”

He added that, similarly, while he was reviewing a nullah at Wagale Estate, a resident from the nearby slums was urinating at the side of the road.

“I have imposed a ₹150 fine on both of them,” said Bangar.

He said that the fine amount is very less compared to their actions and in near future, this amount will also be reviewed. “I agree that it is equally necessary for us to provide facilities to ensure people do not defecate openly, however, basic civic sense is needed irrespective of that,” said Bangar.

