CBSE releases sample papers for Class 10, 12 board exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers to help students of classes 10 and 12 prepare for the first of the two-term board examination set to be held between November and December this year.

Students of classes 10 and 12, who returned to the schools for practicals and other board exam related activities last month, can access the sample papers on CBSE’s academic website.

Archana Raichandani, who teaches Physics at The Indian School, said, “In Physics, the 35-mark question paper has 45 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. Even if we give two minute per questions, there won’t be enough time because many of these questions are application-based and assertion-reasoning questions... Students will only learn time management by practice.”

Rannu Pathak, the senior coordinator at Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “Students will need to have clarity of concepts to be able to answer the questions in the given time. The sample paper released for different subjects has come at the appropriate time and we will start discussing these papers soon so that students have enough time to practice.”

In July, CBSE announced that it will hold two sets of board exams this academic year to prepare for any unprecedented situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic. Along with the division of syllabus between the two terms, the board had also changed the paper pattern for this year.

While the first board exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQ), including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type, and the duration of the test will be 90 minutes, the second board exam in March-April will be two hours long and have questions of different formats including case-based or situation based, short answer or long answer type.

For instance, in the sample question paper for Class 12 English Core subject, the students will have to read the comprehension and answer case-based MCQs on it for their reading skills and select appropriate titles and body text for notices for the writing skills based on a given context. In the literature section too, students are given extracts of poems or prose and then asked to answer MCQ-based questions on it.

Several government school principals said they will also distribute the printed copies of the sample papers from the school fund to needy students.

Rakesh Semalty, head of Government Boys Senior Secondary School in West Jyoti Nagar, said, “Since this is a completely new pattern introduced during a difficult year, we will be pracitising these papers with students in October. For now, we will be discussing this in between lessons as students have just come back to school. We will engage in thorough practice in October so that students are confident of appearing for their exams under this new pattern.”