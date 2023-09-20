CCTVs & public address systems to boost safety & hygiene in U.P. villages

LUCKNOW Buoyed by the success of Operation Trinetra in Gorakhpur district, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install CCTV cameras and public address systems/loudspeakers in rural areas across the state to, among other things, bolster security, especially women’s security, and maintain the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in villages. Orders in this regard were issued on September 14. (HT Photo)

According to individuals familiar with the development, agriculture production commissioner (APC) and additional chief secretary for Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, issued orders in this regard on September 14, laying down guidelines for the implementation of the Operation Trinetra-like project in all village panchayats in the state.

“A committee under the district magistrate (DM) in each district will decide on the purchase of CCTV cameras and loudspeakers and will install them at identified locations,” said a senior Panchayati Raj department official, quoting the government order.

As per the order, CCTV cameras and public address systems will be installed at all prominent locations, community toilets, village secretariats, primary/junior high schools, main roads, crossings/intersections, and entry and exit gates of villages. However, there will be a ban on installing CCTV cameras on private property.

“Each village panchayat will install CCTV cameras and public address systems as per its requirement in consultation with the village pradhan, panchayat personnel, and noted prominent village residents during a village-level meeting,” the order stated. “These CCTV cameras and public address systems will be linked with the integrated police command and control system,” it added.

The expenditure on the purchase of CCTV cameras, public address systems, their accessories, internet and electricity connection, etc., and their maintenance will be funded from the resources available to zila panchayats and kshetra panchayats and village panchayats under the central and state finance commissions.

“Individuals, NGOs, voluntary organisations, etc., can also contribute and install CCTV cameras and public address systems in villages as donations and have their names displayed on them in return,” the order said.

A vast network of CCTV cameras strategically installed across villages is believed to provide uninterrupted surveillance, helping to deter criminal activities, including crimes against women, and to monitor those still practicing open defecation, apart from ensuring the safety of public properties under village panchayats.

“Similarly, public address systems will facilitate communication between local authorities, panchayats, and the community. They will be instrumental in disseminating vital information, announcements, and weather and other emergency alerts promptly,” pointed out another Panchayati Raj official.

“The process of installing automatic weather stations in 8,000 out of a total of around 58,000 village panchayats and setting up rain gauges in 50,000 village panchayats is already underway,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Brajendra K Parashar Brajendra K Parashar is a Special Correspondent presently looking after agriculture, energy, transport, panchayati raj, commercial tax, Rashtriya Lok Dal, state election commission, IAS/PCS Associations, Vidhan Parishad among other beats. ...view detail