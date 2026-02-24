Centre clears 5,000 PMAY-G houses for Manipur IDPs hit by ethnic violence

Union agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 new houses for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G). Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) with Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi on Monday. (X)

The approval for the new houses, meant for IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in Manipur, was granted for FY2025–26 after a meeting between Chouhan and Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Union minister’s residence in New Delhi on Monday.

The CM was accompanied by the state’s two deputy chief ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho.

Earlier this month, the Manipur government submitted a proposal seeking a special project under PMAY-G for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs affected by the ethnic violence. Acting on the proposal, the rural development ministry also approved a special window under the Awaas+ 2024 household survey to capture details of eligible affected households.

The state government has been allowed to continue the registration of eligible beneficiaries under the special PMAY-G project. However, the Union ministry directed that beneficiaries must be identified strictly in accordance with PMAY-G guidelines, and that details of eligible households must be identified and uploaded through the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application. The houses will be constructed in line with the provisions of the Framework for Implementation (FFI) of PMAY-G.

The Centre has also permitted the state government to sanction houses for eligible beneficiaries under the special project who had earlier received one or more installments under PMAY-G, but whose houses were destroyed during the ethnic violence.