Chain snatchers target Telangana pilgrims in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya has witnessed a sudden spurt in chain-snatching cases, and the police are grappling to overcome the crime as chain snatchers have become active in the temple town, targeting devotees and taking advantage of the unprecedented crowd after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla. Unprecedented crowd at Lata chowk devotees (HT File Photo)

On Saturday, around 30 pilgrims from Karim Nagar district in Telangana lodged an FIR at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station against unidentified persons, complaining about chain snatching. Chain snatchers targeted pilgrims near the Hanuman Garhi temple while they were jostling in the crowd to reach the temple.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Due to the language barrier, the pilgrims faced difficulties in lodging the FIR and were only able to do so with the help of local tour guides. The pilgrims even staged a sit-in at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station on Sunday, demanding the arrest of the chain snatchers. However, after assurance by the police, they ended the protest.

According to circle officer Ayodhya, Ashutosh Mishra, an FIR has been lodged, and efforts are underway to nab the chain snatchers.