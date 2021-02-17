IND USA
Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end

New Delhi: Work on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is likely to be completed by March 31, said officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is overseeing the project
By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Work on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is likely to be completed by March 31, said officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is overseeing the project.

The project envisaged revamping the 1.3 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri mosque flanked by the Chandni Chowk market on both sides by making it a pedestrian-only zone, provide broad walkways, water ATMs, toilet complexes, and street furniture mimicking the Mughal-era architecture.

Senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said over 90% work was complete. They said currently “finishing touches” were being given and stone work was going on near Town Hall. A toilet complex near Fountain Chowk was also nearing completion, they said.

PWD minister Satyendar Jain said the officials have been directed to complete the project within the stipulated deadline.

The idea of the project first came up in 2004. In 2008, the chief minister Sheila Dikshit set up the Shahjanahabad Redevelopment Corporation as a nodal agency to oversee the implementation of the project by bringing all stakeholders on a common platform. It was launched in August 2018 by the AAP government and work began in December that year. The initial deadline was fixed at March 2020, but it was revised to March 2021 due to several delaying factors such as the Covid pandemic and the legal issues in removing encroachments, including some religious structures.

Garima Gupta, managing director, SRDC, said the deadline of the project has been rescheduled to March-end this year. “The work is underway in full swing and we hope to complete it within the timeline. The deadline of the project has now been revised to March 31, 2021,” Gupta said.

Explaining the reasons behind the delay, a PWD official who declined to be named said even though work resumed in June this year after the government began the unlock process after the nationwide Covid-induced lockdown, progress was slow due to shortage of labour. “Now the project is inching towards completion. We have completed over 90% work, which includes major construction works such as digging and shifting of utilities. Overhead wires have also been made underground and drains in the area are being fixed and beautified. We will complete the project by March 31, 2021,” the official said.

PWD engineer-in-chief Shashi Kant conducted an inspection last week to review the progress of the project. He directed the officials to expedite work and finish it within the deadline.

The corridor will strictly be a “no vehicle zone” during the daytime and only non-motorised vehicles such as rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed to move on the stretch. However, loading and unloading of goods will be allowed during the night, officials said.

Sanjay Bhargava, president Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said it is the maintenance of the redeveloped portion, which is required as it is being spoiled by encroachment. “Stretches that have been beautified on the corridor can be seen occupied by beggars, illegal vendors. The authorities should also take care of this problem of encroachment as it will only malign the beauty of the redeveloped areas,” Bhargava said.

He said besides the remaining civil work, the agencies were yet to install CCTV cameras and streetlights.

AGK Menon, a consultant with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said the project will improve shopping experience in the area. “There were practical problems that delayed the project. It should not be delayed further. Hopefully, it will be completed by the revised deadline,” Menon said.

