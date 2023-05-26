Umesh Pal murder case: First chargesheet filed, Sadaqat Khan named

The Dhumanganj police submitted the first chargesheet in connection with the sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security personnel in front of the SC ST court, on Friday. Sadaqat Khan (FILE PHOTO)

The chargesheet has been filed against one of the conspirators Sadaqat Khan who was arrested by STF on February 27. The judicial custody of Sadaqat Khan ends on May 27 before which the charge-sheet had to be filed against him.

After investigations, the police has included SC/ST Act in the FIR lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, officials said.

Ramit Sharma, commissioner of police, Prayagraj, said that the filed charge-sheet contains 1,857 pages including some relevant documents attached to it.

Sadaqat Khan is the first accused against whom a chargesheet has been filed by the police in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Hailing from Gazipur district, Sadaqat Khan was illegally living at Muslim Boarding House. Police claimed that Sadaqat Khan was involved in planning Umesh Pal’s murder.

Slain mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, henchman Ghulam and some others planned the murder at the room of Sadaqat Khan at Muslim Boarding House.

Officials said that after Sadaqat’s arrest and questioning, many new names surfaced, and the police received vital information about the case. Sadaqat was among the assailants including Asad involved in the attack on Umesh Pal who had gone to meet Ashraf in Bareilly Jail, a few days before the attack

In a video of Bareilly jail which went viral around a month ago, Sadaqat was also seen with the assailants entering the main gate.

Four assailants in Umesh Pal’s murder Asad, Ghulam, Arbaaz and Vijay Chaudhary have been killed in encounter with police while Sabir, Guddu Muslim and Armaan who are carrying ₹5 lakh reward are still at large.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf who were charged with conspiring the murder, were shot dead by three armed assailants on April 15 night while in police custody, while six persons, including Atiq’s brother-in-law Dr Ekhlaq and five henchmen have been arrested and sent to jail.

Names of Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori and his two daughters along with Ashraf’s wife Zainab too have been formally added as co-conspirators and providing help to assailants and are on the run.