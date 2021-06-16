Home / Cities / Others / Chatra police seize huge liquor consignment headed for Bihar, 2 held
Chatra police seize huge liquor consignment headed for Bihar, 2 held

The Chatra police on Wednesday seized huge consignment of foreign-made Indian liquor while being transported to neighbouring Bihar, officials said, adding that two persons were arrested in this connection
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST

The Chatra police on Wednesday seized huge consignment of foreign-made Indian liquor while being transported to neighbouring Bihar, officials said, adding that two persons were arrested in this connection.

Police also seized the car in which the consignment was being transported.

Chatra subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said, “We received information about movement of a vehicle through Rajpur police station area carrying illegal liquor towards Bihar. A special team tacked the Scorpio and found 985 bottles of different brands of foreign-made India liquor from the vehicle.”

Further investigation was going on in the matter, the SDPO said.

