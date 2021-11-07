Home / Cities / Others / Check activities of smugglers, DGP tells border district SSPs
Check activities of smugglers, DGP tells border district SSPs

The activities of smugglers have to be checked, Punjab DGP IPS Sahota told SSPs of all border districts; adding that dossiers of all such individuals will also be prepared
Punjab DGP IPS Sahota met his commissioners and district police heads at a Jalandhar PAP review meeting. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday directed all border district SSPs to maintain a strict vigil along the border and check the activities of listed smugglers on a regular basis.

The DGP has also asked commissioners and SSPs to prepare dossiers of gangsters/smugglers and their associates and ensure action against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Border SSPs have also been told to divide their districts into sectors and depute a gazetted officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the Night Domination.

The DGP, who was chairing a crime review meeting with officials of Jalandhar Range and Border range at PAP Complex, directed all the CPs/SSPs to adopt a zero tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining and corrupt practices.

During the meeting, the DGP also directed CPs/ SSPs to launch a crackdown against the drug smugglers/suppliers and bootleggers and ordered district chiefs to nab all Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Bail Jumpers of NDPS cases in their jurisdiction at the earliest. He also issued directions to review traffic management.

Sunday, November 07, 2021
