Check activities of smugglers, DGP tells border district SSPs

Jalandhar Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday directed all border district SSPs to maintain a strict vigil along the border and check the activities of listed smugglers on a regular basis.

The DGP has also asked commissioners and SSPs to prepare dossiers of gangsters/smugglers and their associates and ensure action against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Border SSPs have also been told to divide their districts into sectors and depute a gazetted officer for every sector, who will be personally out on the Night Domination.

The DGP, who was chairing a crime review meeting with officials of Jalandhar Range and Border range at PAP Complex, directed all the CPs/SSPs to adopt a zero tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining and corrupt practices.

During the meeting, the DGP also directed CPs/ SSPs to launch a crackdown against the drug smugglers/suppliers and bootleggers and ordered district chiefs to nab all Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Bail Jumpers of NDPS cases in their jurisdiction at the earliest. He also issued directions to review traffic management.