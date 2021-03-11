Chhatar Manzil restoration project to resume, gondola will be housed in Darbar Hall
LUCKNOW The 42-ft-long and 11-ft-wide gondola (a traditional, flat-bottomed boat) unearthed during excavation at the 220-year-old Chhatar Manzil in 2019 would eventually be housed in the building’s Darbar Hall. This will be part of the exercise for Chhatar Manzil’s restoration, which is expected to take off this month.
The project will also include the excavation of the gondola that is still lying buried on Chhatar Manzil’s premises, said officials with the UP State Archaeology Department (UPSAD).
“The stalled Chhatar Manzil beautification work is set to start again. Funds for the project are likely to be released by March, after which the excavation and relocation exercise of gondola would start,” said AK Singh, director, state museum who holds additional charge of UPSAD director.
Singh said as per the proposed plan, the gondola would be housed in Darbar Hall of the Chhatar Manzil, which itself would be transformed into a museum.
“No place would be better than the Darbar Hall to house the gondola. I think it would be a major tourist attraction,” said Singh.
The UPSAD had also written a letter to UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) —the construction agency engaged in the ongoing work – to suggest an agency to ensure the safe excavation of the gondola, which could also be a royal boat.
UPSAD officials said the excavation agency for the gondola was yet to be finalised. Some officials said the UPRNN or the UPSAD could rope in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC) or UPSAD’s excavation wing to take out the gondola safely.
The gondola was unearthed on May 8, 2019, during excavation work at Chhatar Manzil when excavators and experts from UPRNN stumbled upon a wooden structure that was partially visible.
It was later confirmed that the wooden structure was nothing else but a colossal gondola. The faculty of architecture, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), is the consultant in the Chhatar Manzil restoration and conservation project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for stealing gadgets worth ₹19 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox