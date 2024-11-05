Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhath Puja: Varanasi DM inspects ghats, asks officials to gear up

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 05, 2024 08:16 AM IST

On Monday, district magistrate S Rajalingam along with additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa inspected the ghats

With Chhath Puja to be celebrated on November 7, Varanasi administration is on its toes to ensure proper cleaning of the ghats.

DM S Rajalingam and additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Chhannappa at Assi Ghat on Monday. (HT Photo)
DM S Rajalingam and additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Chhannappa at Assi Ghat on Monday. (HT Photo)

On Monday, district magistrate S Rajalingam along with additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa inspected the ghats, including Assi Ghat, Ganga Mahal Ghat, Rewa Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Namo Ghat etc as well as Ishwargangi pond. The officials were however irked over the slow pace of cleaning of ghats.

The DM expressed displeasure over the deployment of less manpower for cleaning the ghats and removing the silt and instructed the officials to issue a notice to the contractor and additional municipal commissioner. He directed the additional municipal commissioner to get the ghats cleaned by increasing manpower.

He further instructed him to get the silt deposited on the ghats removed, and get the soil levelled at the earliest. He said that proper arrangements for changing rooms, toilets, drinking water, barricading, lighting, and signages should also be done. He directed to appoint a nodal officer for all these arrangements. He said that a better plan should be prepared for the movement of people.

He further directed the Water Police and NDRF to remain alert.

UPCC president demands proper arrangements for Chhath Puja

Taking a dig at poor condition of ghats, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Monday demanded that the ghats should be cleaned and lights should be repaired so that devotees don’t have to face inconvenience on Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8 and Dev Deepawali on November 15.

Rai said that though just two days are left for the Chhath Pooja, sewage water is overflowing at several ghats, and there is silt deposited on the platforms and stairs of several ghats. He said that over 100 streetlights installed on 50 ghats are out of order.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //