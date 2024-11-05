Chhath Puja: Varanasi DM inspects ghats, asks officials to gear up

With Chhath Puja to be celebrated on November 7, Varanasi administration is on its toes to ensure proper cleaning of the ghats. DM S Rajalingam and additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Chhannappa at Assi Ghat on Monday. (HT Photo)

On Monday, district magistrate S Rajalingam along with additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa inspected the ghats, including Assi Ghat, Ganga Mahal Ghat, Rewa Ghat, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Namo Ghat etc as well as Ishwargangi pond. The officials were however irked over the slow pace of cleaning of ghats.

The DM expressed displeasure over the deployment of less manpower for cleaning the ghats and removing the silt and instructed the officials to issue a notice to the contractor and additional municipal commissioner. He directed the additional municipal commissioner to get the ghats cleaned by increasing manpower.

He further instructed him to get the silt deposited on the ghats removed, and get the soil levelled at the earliest. He said that proper arrangements for changing rooms, toilets, drinking water, barricading, lighting, and signages should also be done. He directed to appoint a nodal officer for all these arrangements. He said that a better plan should be prepared for the movement of people.

He further directed the Water Police and NDRF to remain alert.

UPCC president demands proper arrangements for Chhath Puja

Taking a dig at poor condition of ghats, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Monday demanded that the ghats should be cleaned and lights should be repaired so that devotees don’t have to face inconvenience on Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8 and Dev Deepawali on November 15.

Rai said that though just two days are left for the Chhath Pooja, sewage water is overflowing at several ghats, and there is silt deposited on the platforms and stairs of several ghats. He said that over 100 streetlights installed on 50 ghats are out of order.