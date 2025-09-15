Chhattisgarh: 19 of 2 communities booked after clashes during prayer meeting

Raipur: At least 13 people were injured after clashes broke out during a Christian prayer meeting in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur over allegations of religious conversion, police said on Monday. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway. (Representational image)

Sipat police station in-charge Gopal Satpathy said the incident occurred at a house near Mata-Chaura Chowk in Nawadih locality, where more than 150 men, women and children of the Christian community had gathered for prayers on Sunday evening .

“Participants were distributing Bibles and other religious literature when locals informed members of Hindu organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, suspecting that religious conversion was taking place under the garb of the prayer meeting,” said Satpathy.

Police claimed that as members of the Hindu outfit reached the spot and raised slogans demanding that the pastor and organisers step outside, stone pelting began from outside the prayer venue.

“In retaliation, stones were also hurled from inside,” Satpathy said.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Ten people from the Christian community and three from the Hindu outfit sustained injuries. Some scuffle between police and agitators were also reported.

For security reasons, police initially detained seven members of the Christian group. Later, activists of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police station demanding action against them.

Satpathy said first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against over 19 people from both sides. Seven members of the Christian community have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including sections 299 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 192 (false evidence), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), 115(2) (abetment), 132 (assaulting public servant), 121 (waging war against government) and the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

More than 12 members of Hindu organisations have been charged with rioting, use of abusive language, issuing threats, and damaging government property, among other offences.

Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.