Chhattisgarh: 2,599 arrested in 1,434 narcotics cases in 13 months

A total of 2,599 accused were arrested in 1,434 cases of illegal narcotics trafficking in Chhattisgarh over the last 13 months, with the seizure of 20,089 kg of ganja, more than three lakh psychotropic drugs and other contraband, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday. A total of 1,288 cases related to narcotics were registered and 2,342 accused were arrested. (Chhattisgarh Assembly website)

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said police have been taking continuous and effective action to curb drug trafficking. He rejected allegations of laxity raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs during a calling attention motion on the alleged rise in drug abuse and narcotics addiction in the state.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar alleged that it has become nearly impossible to curb the trafficking of narcotic substances such as charas, ganja, brown sugar, heroin, opium, doda and intoxicating tablets. He claimed incidents of illegal smuggling were rising and the administration had failed to formulate a concrete plan to check the menace.

Citing national survey data by AIIMS and the Union Ministry of Social Justice, Chandrakar said the number of users of opium and injectable drugs in Chhattisgarh ranges between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh, while the number of ganja users is estimated between 3.8 lakh and 4 lakh. He further alleged that over 40,000 children in the 10–17 age group are addicted to inhalants and cough syrups, and claimed that 250 to 300 deaths or suicides occur annually due to addiction and mental stress.

Responding to the charges, Sharma said it was incorrect to claim that no action was being taken. “The government is firmly committed to preventing the smuggling and sale of illegal drugs and other narcotic substances,” he said.

Providing year-wise data, Sharma said that in 2025, a total of 1,288 cases related to narcotics were registered and 2,342 accused were arrested. Seizures included 16,999.7 kg of ganja, 141 grams of brown sugar, 1,259 grams of opium, 2.039 kg of heroin, 27.68 grams of charas, 23.56 grams of cocaine, 70.46 grams of MDMA, 1,524 kg of doda, 0.432 kg of hashish oil and 2,41,138 intoxicating drugs.

In 2026, till January 31, 146 cases were registered and 257 accused arrested. Seizures included 3,090 kg of ganja, 8.85 grams of brown sugar, 277.2 grams of opium, 123.8 grams of heroin, 15.29 kg of doda and 59,270 intoxicating drugs, he said.

He said the toll-free helpline “MANAS” (1933) has been widely publicised for reporting illegal narcotics activities, and awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools, colleges and villages to promote a drug-free state.