 Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists, including woman cadre, killed in encounter in Dantewada - Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists, including woman cadre, killed in encounter in Dantewada

ByRitesh Mishra
Mar 19, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Dantewada superintendent of police Gaurav Raihe said the bodies of the two Maoists have been brought to district headquarters and are yet to be identified

Two suspected Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungles of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, said police.

Police said combing operations in the area are going on. (Representative Image)
Police said combing operations in the area are going on. (Representative Image)

The bodies have been brought to district headquarters and are yet to be identified.

Dantewada superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Rai, in a statement said that the gunfight took place in a forest near Purangel village of Gampur area under Kirandul police station.

“We had specific input about the presence of Maoists, hence a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation,” the SP said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force’s 111th, 230th, 231st battalions were involved in the operation, he said.

“When the team reached Gampur jungles, the Maoists started firing. After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of one male and one female Maoists were recovered from the spot,” said the SP.

“Combing operations in the area are going on. We have brought the bodies to Dantewada and the killed Maoists are yet to be identified,” said the SP.

Police also said that they have recovered a weapon, some explosives and other belongings of Maoists from the spot.

On Saturday, a Maoist was killed in an encounter in the state’s Kanker district, and two Maoists were killed in a similar incident in Bijapur district on Friday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

