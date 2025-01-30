Chhattisgarh: 29 Maoists, including 7 women, surrender in Narayanpur

At least 29 Maoists, including seven women, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, officials said. Security forces in a Maoist infested area in eastern India. (HT File Photo)

The surrendered Maoists were active members of the Janatana Sarkar militia, Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM – the cultural wing of Maoists), and lower ranks of the organisation.

The surrendered cadres, associated with the Kutul area committee of Maoists, laid down arms before officials from the police, Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology and internal conflicts within the banned outfit.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar told media person that the rebels were also influenced by the ongoing development work in the Maad region, particularly the rapid expansion of roads, and expressed their desire to return to mainstream life.

With this, a total of 71 Maoist cadres, including senior members, have surrendered in the district since January 2024. Additionally, more than 60 Maoists have been killed and 50 arrested during the same period, Kumar added.

The SP attributed the success against Left-wing extremism to the government’s rehabilitation policy, which provides surrendered Maoists with housing and employment opportunities. He also credited the police’s ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan’ for giving them new hope.

“We appeal to all Naxalites to abandon the misleading ideology imposed by outsiders and return Maad to its rightful residents, allowing them to live peacefully without fear,” Kumar stated.

Each surrendered Maoist was provided with financial assistance of ₹25,000 and they will be rehabilitated under the government’s policy, he added.