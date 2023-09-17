Chhattisgarh: 5 arrested in connection with murder of Sikh Man in Durg

Chhattisgarh police on Saturday arrested five people in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Malkeet Singh, a resident of Khursipar area in Durg district. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the assailants as Tarun Nishad, Shubham Lahre alias Ballu, Tawassur, Faisal and one another.

Police said that Malkeet and his friend Om Kumar were watching a film on their phone when a group of unidentified assailants attacked them.

“However, the motive behind this gruesome incident is yet to be ascertained,” said Durg superintendent of police (SP), Shalabh Sinha.

The assault, which took place around 07:30pm, left Singh severely injured. His friend, Om Kumar also sustained injuries, said the SP.

Following the assault, Singh was rushed to Ramkrishna Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

Police said that a case under sections 302 (murder), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Khursipar Police Station.

The victim’s family claimed that the attackers assaulted him after he chanted pro-India slogans.

Singh’s family and the Sikh community staged a protest outside Khursipar police station. They demanded swift action against the accused and also sought compensation of Rs.50 lakh and a government job for a family member, police said.

