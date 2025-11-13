Chhattisgarh: 9 people develop complications after cataract surgery at Bijapur govt hospital

Nine patients who underwent cataract surgeries at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district have been admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur after developing complications in their operated eyes, officials said on Wednesday. For representational purposes only. (HT File Photo)

The incident has prompted the state health department to order an inquiry into the matter.

According to officials, 14 patients had undergone cataract surgeries at the Bijapur District Hospital on October 24. During a follow-up examination on Tuesday, infections and other complications were detected in the eyes of nine patients. The affected individuals were subsequently referred to Raipur for advanced treatment.

“All necessary medicines and equipment have been made available for their care,” a health department official said.

Following the development, commissioner-cum-director of health services Priyanka Shukla constituted a three-member committee to investigate the case. The panel will look into the causes of the post-surgery complications and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The inquiry committee includes state programme officer Dr Nidhi Atriwal, joint director (health services) Bastar Division Dr Mahesh Sandia, and ophthalmic surgeon Dr Sarita Thomas from Jagdalpur District Hospital.

The committee has been directed to visit Bijapur at the earliest to conduct its investigation and submit a report to Shukla within three days.