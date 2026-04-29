Chhattisgarh cabinet clears policy to expand piped natural gas network

The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved the Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2026 to expand piped natural gas supply across urban areas, aiming to provide clean and affordable fuel to households and businesses. Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. (X/ vishnudsai)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Officials said the policy seeks to ensure natural gas availability as a cost-effective alternative to LPG cylinders by expanding pipeline-based supply networks. This will improve convenience for consumers while promoting cleaner energy use.

The policy will diversify fuel options, accelerate the development of gas pipeline infrastructure, attract investment, and generate employment opportunities in the sector. This is a step towards strengthening environmental protection and improving public convenience, officials said.

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The cabinet also approved the allotment of five acres of land to the District Cricket Association, Rajnandgaon, at a concessional rate for construction of a modern sports ground and cricket academy.

The cabinet also cleared financial assistance of about ₹11.98 crore to 6,809 individuals and institutions from the chief minister’s discretionary grant fund, aimed at providing immediate relief to beneficiaries and strengthening social support measures.