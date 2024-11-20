Chhattisgarh civil groups question ban on Moolvasi Bachao Manch

A coalition of civil society organisations and activists issued a statement on Wednesday opposing the Chhattisgarh Government’s decision to ban the Moolvasi Bachao Manch (MBM) under the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005. The Chhattisgarh government claimed that the Moolvasi Bachao Manch had been continuously opposing the development activities in Maoist-affected areas and the camps established for the operation of security forces. (Representational image)

In a joint statement, the groups described the government’s move as an “alarming misuse of state power” aimed at suppressing activism and intimidating protesters advocating for tribal rights.

The statement claimed that Manch was formed during the 2021 Silger protests against the establishment of a security camp on Adivasi-cultivated lands and has been at the forefront of campaigns against militarisation, displacement, and exploitation of natural resources in the Bastar region.

“Its peaceful demonstrations have drawn thousands of adivasis, including youth leaders, to demand adherence to constitutional safeguards like the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA). Far from being anti-development, MBM has sought better health and education services, compensation for loss of lives, and a participatory approach to development. However, its opposition to security camps—viewed by locals as symbols of militarization—has led the state to conflate its activism with insurgency,” the statement said.

It said that the Manch is not a centralised organisation but a collective movement where protests operate under unique, localised banners. The government’s broad designation of these activities as “unlawful” undermines democratic principles and risks criminalising peaceful assemblies in villages.

The joint statement demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notification declaring the Manch as unlawful and said the government should also stop harassment or punitive actions against Manch’s members and supporters.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government banned the Moolvasi Bachao Manch and claimed that it had been continuously opposing the development activities carried out by the central and state governments in Maoist-affected areas and the camps established for the operation of security forces.

Additionally, the organisation has been inciting the public against these activities. The order in this regard was issued by the Home Department on October 30, the government order said.

“The organization has interfered in the judicial administration, promoting disobedience of legally established institutions, which has led to disturbances in public order and peace, putting citizens’ safety at risk. These actions have been deemed detrimental to the security of the state,” it added.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sunderaj P said there are at least three cases registered against Moolvashi Bachao Manch functionaries for involvement in flow of funds and supplies to the Naxal formations.

“Law is very clear that if any person or organisation either directly or indirectly supports the activities of the banned and prohibited CPI (Maoist), they also would be subjected to stern legal action,” the IG said.