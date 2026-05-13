Chhattisgarh CM cuts convoy size, pushes EV use amid PM’s austerity call

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said he has reduced the size of his official convoy and that the state government will increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the coming days following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

Sai also appealed to cabinet ministers and office-bearers of state-run corporations to ensure restrained use of vehicles and other government resources.

The move comes after Modi urged citizens to reduce dependence on fossil fuel-driven vehicles and conserve foreign exchange in view of global economic uncertainty.

The Prime Minister had appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use Metro rail services in cities, adopt carpooling, increase the use of EVs, utilise railways for parcel movement and work from home wherever possible.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Sai said the conflict in West Asia had affected the entire world, including India, and noted that the PM had appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, limit gold purchases and avoid unnecessary foreign travel.

“We have also followed the appeal and reduced the number of vehicles in our official cavalcade. In the coming days, special focus will be given to EVs,” Sai said.

In a post on X, the chief minister described the Prime Minister’s call for fuel conservation and prudent use of resources as “the need of the hour” in view of the global energy crisis and environmental challenges.

“Inspired by this spirit, only essential vehicles will now be included in my convoy during official tours. I have also requested my fellow ministers and office-bearers of various corporations and boards to use vehicles and other government resources judiciously,” he said.

Sai added that the state government would initiate phased steps to gradually convert all government vehicles into electric vehicles.

He also appealed to citizens to use public transport wherever possible, adopt carpooling and avoid unnecessary use of private vehicles.

“Small changes in daily habits can bring about major transformation. Let us turn fuel conservation into a people’s movement with the spirit of ‘Nation First’,” he said.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary had announced that he would avoid using pilot and follow vehicles in his convoy except in unavoidable security-related situations until normalcy returns.