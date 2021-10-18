Chhattisgarh Cong secretary’s son booked for manhandling 2 senior police officers

Chhattisgarh state Congress secretary’s son, along with nine others, were booked for manhandling two senior police officials in Kondagaon district when officers were trying to stop them from creating ruckus during a garba event, officials said on Monday.

Police arrested the ten accused, including Siddharth Shrivastav, son of Chhattisgarh Congress Committee Secretary Manish Shrivastav.

Videos of Siddharth creating ruckus on October 13 surfaced on Monday, after which the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the secretary’s removal from the Congress party.

“The incident took place on October 13. We have booked the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts) and relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act,” Superintendent of Police, Kondagaon, Siddharth Tiwari, said.

The SP said that all accused are arrested and sent to jail.

Police said that Siddharth is a serial offender and in the last seven months, he was booked by Kondagaon police four times.

“On October 13, police got information about a brawl in a garba event in the city. A sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Nimitesh Singh, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot. When they confronted Siddharth and his friends, they manhandled the police officer. Subsequently, another DSP-level officer, Satish Bharya, reached the spot who was also manhandled,” said the SP.

Police said Siddharth, along with his friend, tried to crush policemen and others with a car at the spot.

“Subsequently, Kondagaon’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rahul Dev, rushed to the spot with a team and nabbed Siddharth. His friends, who were also accused, were arrested on October 14,” the SP said.

Congress leader Manish Shrivastava was not unavailable for comment over the issue even after several attempts.

Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Dharmlal Kaushik, said that the Congress president should take action against Shrivastava.

“Kondagaon is the home district of state Congress president Mohan Markam and he is also responsible for the act… He should take serious action against the office-bearer of Congress,” said Kaushik.