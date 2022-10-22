Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Elephants trample man to death days after calf killed by villagers

Chhattisgarh: Elephants trample man to death days after calf killed by villagers

others
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:55 PM IST

A herd of around 40 elephants came to the village and went on a rampage a few days after a calf from their group was killed by people in a neighbouring village, said a forest official

The man and his three cattle were trampled to death by elephants when he was in his cattle shed on Thursday night.
The man and his three cattle were trampled to death by elephants when he was in his cattle shed on Thursday night.
ByHT Correspondent

A herd of elephants killed a man in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Thursday night after a calf from their group was killed by a group of people in a neighbouring village on Thursday night, a forest official said on Friday.

Officials said that the incident took place in Katghora forest division.

Premlalata Yadav, the divisional forest officer, told media that a few days back the locals killed an elephant and buried the body in a field in Bania village under Pasan forest range. Subsequently, the elephants came to the village and went on a rampage.

“The herd of around 40 elephants to which the calf belonged entered the nearby Devmatti village in Jatga range on late Thursday night. The elephants trampled Pintawar Singh and his three cattle to death when he was in his cattle shed,” Yadav said.

A team of forest officials visited the Bania village after being tipped off about the calf’s killing.

“The team found that paddy had been planted freshly on the patch of land where the carcass was buried to cover up the killing. Forest personnel exhumed the carcass. The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report arrives,” she said.

The owner of the farm, where the calf was buried, was detained for questioning, the official said.

The family of the man, who was killed by elephants, was provided an instant relief amount of 25,000 while the remaining compensation of 5.75 lakh will be given after fulfilling the formalities.

According to officials, the herd of elephants has damaged crops on 22 acres of land in three villages in the area in the last two days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out