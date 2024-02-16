Chhattisgarh government to launch ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme for Maoist-affected villages

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch amenities and welfare schemes for villages in Maoist-affected regions of Chhattisgarh, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI File Photo)

The CM announced the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme which will focus on emulating the Centre’s JANMAN scheme, catering to the socio-economic welfare of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs).

Talking to the media persons in Raipur, the CM said that the initiative, which has been taken from the local Dandami term meaning ‘Your Good Village’, will extend essential services and welfare benefits through security camps in Bastar.

The ambit of these benefits will be extended to the villages situated within a 5-km radius of security camps.

“These security camps will act as not only the police camps, but also as multi-faceted development camps wherein the government will ensure the availability of over 25 basic amenities besides extending the benefits of 32 individual-focused government schemes in the Maoist-affected villages,” Sai said.

In recent times, Bastar has seen at least 14 new security camps.

The benefits include housing benefits, ration cards, essential food items, Ujjwala scheme benefits, education and healthcare facilities, irrigation infrastructure, electricity access, forest rights certificates, and better connectivity enhancement through all-weather roads.

“The government has provisioned an additional ₹20 crore for this scheme and, if needed, more funds will be provided by both central and state governments,” Sai added.