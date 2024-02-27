Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down four Naxals during encounter in Bijapur

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, the police said. Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation. (HT File Photo)

The encounter began around 11 am in a forest under Jangla police station limits when separate teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar) Kamalochan Kashyap said the exchange of fire broke out when one of the DRG patrolling teams was near Chhote Tungali forest.

“Four bodies have been recovered from the jungle and a search operation is going on. We have also recovered pistols, IEDs and other Maoists material from the spot,” the DIG said.

“The security forces are still in the jungle hence more details are awaited,” he added.