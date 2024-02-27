 Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down four Naxals during encounter in Bijapur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down four Naxals during encounter in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Security forces gun down four Naxals during encounter in Bijapur

ByS Kareemuddin, Ritesh Mishra
Feb 27, 2024 01:17 PM IST

The encounter began around 11 am in a forest under Jangla police station limits when teams of District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force were out on an anti-Naxal operation

Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, the police said.

Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation. (HT File Photo)
Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation. (HT File Photo)

The encounter began around 11 am in a forest under Jangla police station limits when separate teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Bastar) Kamalochan Kashyap said the exchange of fire broke out when one of the DRG patrolling teams was near Chhote Tungali forest.

“Four bodies have been recovered from the jungle and a search operation is going on. We have also recovered pistols, IEDs and other Maoists material from the spot,” the DIG said.

“The security forces are still in the jungle hence more details are awaited,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On