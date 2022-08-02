Chhattisgarh: Student dies, 36 others fall ill after drinking contaminated water

A 19-year-old student died, while 36 others fell ill, in the past three days after allegedly consuming contaminated water at a nursing college in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the management of the Bhilai private hospital, where the students were admitted, informed district health officials.

“Thirty-nine students from the women’s hostel of a college located in Nehru Nagar area were admitted to the hospital between July 30 and August 1 after they complained of vomiting and dysentery,” officials said.

Durg collector Pushpendra Meena has ordered a probe under the district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) to look into the matter, including alleged negligence on part of the college.

The police have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigation in underway.

“A female nursing student, who had fallen ill after Saturday, had gone to her home in neighbouring Balod district. She was later admitted to a hospital in Rajnandgaon where she passed away on Sunday,” the statement read.

A team of officials, led by CMHO Dr JP Meshram, carried out an inspection of the hostel on Tuesday. Samples of the water purifier and water coolers were sent for examination by the district administration.

“The water purifier and coolers were not functioning properly and the students were drinking water from it. The contaminated water from the machines could be the cause behind the illness,” a senior official said.

