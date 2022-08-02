Chhattisgarh: Student dies, 36 others fall ill after drinking contaminated water
A 19-year-old student died, while 36 others fell ill, in the past three days after allegedly consuming contaminated water at a nursing college in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident came to light after the management of the Bhilai private hospital, where the students were admitted, informed district health officials.
“Thirty-nine students from the women’s hostel of a college located in Nehru Nagar area were admitted to the hospital between July 30 and August 1 after they complained of vomiting and dysentery,” officials said.
Durg collector Pushpendra Meena has ordered a probe under the district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) to look into the matter, including alleged negligence on part of the college.
The police have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigation in underway.
“A female nursing student, who had fallen ill after Saturday, had gone to her home in neighbouring Balod district. She was later admitted to a hospital in Rajnandgaon where she passed away on Sunday,” the statement read.
A team of officials, led by CMHO Dr JP Meshram, carried out an inspection of the hostel on Tuesday. Samples of the water purifier and water coolers were sent for examination by the district administration.
“The water purifier and coolers were not functioning properly and the students were drinking water from it. The contaminated water from the machines could be the cause behind the illness,” a senior official said.
-
Bengaluru crime: Two arrested for faking accident, extorting money
The Bengaluru Police arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money by faking to be accident victims in Basavangudi police limits. The cops also seized four two-wheelers and the cash of Rs 40,000 from their possession. They had allegedly collected Rs 40,000 from the car owner. The police said the same bikes were used in similar offences earlier and they are investigating the case further.
-
Six persons killed in landslides in Karnataka
In heart-wrenching incidents, six persons were killed in landslides in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts as heavy rains pounded parts of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday. Four members of a family were killed after a portion of a hill collapsed on their house at Muttalli of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, police sources said. Around 7 PM, a huge sound was heard. Jnanashree (6) also ran inside the house.
-
Delhi: These 3 private hospitals to reserve beds for monkeypox cases
The Delhi government on Tuesday identified three private hospitals where monkeypox isolation wards will be created for confirmed and suspected cases. The three hospitals - MD City Hospital, Batra Hospital and Kailash Deepak Hospital - will reserve 10 beds each (five for confirmed and five for suspected cases) to manage the isolation of monkeypox cases. India's monkeypox tally has now climbed to eight. Of India's cumulative count, Kerala has reported five monkeypox cases so far.
-
‘UP exceeds Q2 target of job creation in Q1 itself’
LUCKNOW In terms of employment generation, the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0 has achieved 108% of the target set under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23, in the first quarter itself. The UP government also achieved 95 % of the target of setting up small-scale units under the programme, said a UP government official on Tuesday. Additional employment was given to 1,60,166 unemployed people.
-
UP legislative council bypolls: 2 BJP candidates set to enter Upper House
LUCKNOW Two BJP candidates are set to enter the Uttar Pradesh legislative council unopposed as the nomination paper of Samajwadi Party's Kriti Kol was on Tuesday rejected on grounds of Kriti Kol's age. The day after Kriti Kol filed her nomination as SP candidate for the polls, her nomination was cancelled by the returning officer on the grounds of her age. In her 2022 UP Assembly elections affidavit also, her age was mentioned as 28 years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics